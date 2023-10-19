'Little faith' from Penticton Toyota that justice will be served after devastating arson

Photo: Mike Biden

"For some reason, I just have little faith that justice is actually going to happen."

Still recovering from millions of dollars of damage after a fire tore through the dealership, gutting their shop, their service bays and a significant amount of inventory, Penticton Toyota is focusing on rebuilding while the court process to punish the alleged arsonist drags on.

RCMP announced charges against a 40-year-old Penticton resident for the May 2022 fire almost a year after the blaze.

After a lengthy and complicated arson investigation, charges were approved against Donald Richard Lorenzetto for two counts of arson and mischief over $5,000.

Lorenzetto has had multiple court appearances related to the matter since, and is scheduled to return for preliminary inquiries in June 2024.

Penticton Toyota general manager Larry Pidperyhora Jr. said he is not putting a lot of effort or energy into thinking about the individual who did it.

"I just think it's just a waste of time, I don't really have a lot of faith that anything is going to happen, that's gonna bring us any satisfaction, to be honest with you," he said.

"I just find it bizarre that an individual can cause millions of dollars worth of damage and put so many people through so much pain and frustration and I don't know what's the appropriate or whatever the appropriate penalty is for that.

Our efforts and energies are just going into our day-to-day operations and of course, the tedious challenge of working with the insurance company to get us going."

After the fire destroyed parts of their dealership, the business has been operating from their temporary services area in the meantime.

"We have very little control over the tempo of our rebuild," Pidperyhora Jr. said.

"The insurance company kind of has to rubber stamp every single thing along the way, which is incredibly time-consuming and slow."

Pidperyhora Jr. said he is focusing on the fact that the business is good and sales are strong.

"We're doing the best we can and we're grateful for our customers, and that they're hanging in there with us. We hope right now that spring of 2024 will be our moving date for our new facility."

Pidperyhora Jr. said while he's trying not to linger on what is to come for the alleged arsonist, he will be present at trial should it go forward, and testify if needed. He hopes that Lorenzetto will show true remorse for his actions.

"Legitimate, actual feeling of remorse for the pain and suffering. And that would be kind of all I could ask for, to be honest with you. Not just lip service, but, some legitimate level of remorse."