$2.3k fine dropped for Oliver vaccine protester who screamed obscenities at kids

Photo: Contributed Screenshot from a 2022 video of Silke Schulze yelling at high school students in Oliver.

Racial slurs and other verbal abuse hurled at high school students during the pandemic will not cost an Oliver woman a dime in fines.

Silke Schulze, born in 1983, was caught on camera in 2022 at an anti-vaccine-mandate protest outside Southern Okanagan Secondary School, screaming obscenities at the students.

Among other things, she told students of colour to "Go the f*ck" home," and called one a "stupid c*nt."

Schulze later apologized for her actions in an open letter, stating in part that she is "not a racist."

She was issued a $2,300 in relation to the incident for "intimidating or attempting to intimidate an individual, or otherwise doing or saying anything that could reasonably be expected to cause an individual concern for the individual’s physical or mental safety."

But that fine was stayed in Penticton court Tuesday, meaning Schulze will not have to pay it, nor will the charge continue forward.

"The stay was directed as Crown counsel with conduct of the file had come to the conclusion that the charge assessment standard for proceeding with the charge could no longer be met," explained BC Prosecution Service communications counsel Dan McLaughlin, via email.

Such steps are taken when conviction does not meet a standard of likelihood, or when public interest does not require prosecution.

"In this case the assigned Crown concluded that the standard was no longer met and directed a stay of proceedings," McLaughlin said, without elaborating further on specific reasoning.