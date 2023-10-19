CIty of Penticton apologizes to artist whose publicly-displayed art was stolen

Photo: Contributed

The City of Penticton has apologized to an artist whose publicly-displayed sculpture was vandalized, without him being informed in a timely manner.

David Hunwick of Victoria, B.C. is the sculptor behind "The Kiss," a piece installed along Okanagan Lake earlier this year as part of Penticton's annual public sculpture walk.

His piece was a loan to the city and the sculpture exhibit, and he was disturbed to learn recently that its key component, a pair of bronze fish, had disappeared sometime in the summer.

Hunwick told Castanet he understood the city was not liable for insuring the piece, but he was disappointed that nobody from the city had noticed the missing components or, if they did, reached out to him so he could start seeking their return.

Penticton communications manager Shane Mills said Wednesday that the city has since reached out to Hunwick and is sorry they did not contact him sooner, and that it was an "oversight."



"While there is no formal check or maintenance program in place for the Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibit, city public works staff typically do make note of items they notice when working in the areas," Mills said.



"In this particular case, the vandalism was initially reported but through administrative oversight there was a delay in communication with the artist. We’ve now offered a number of options for moving forward and will support the artist with their preferred direction."

Hunwick's statue was not the only one in the program vandalized this summer. Two others were reportedly damaged, and the artists were informed.



"These acts of vandalism are incredibly disappointing. The Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibit is an opportunity to showcase exciting talent and provide residents and visitors with an opportunity to see the art close-up," Mills said.

"The exhibit has been a welcome addition to the waterfront for seven years and, while frustrating when these mindless acts happen, the program will continue to provide a stage for public art."

Meanwhile, Hunwick is out thousands of dollars, but still holds out hope his bronze fish will be spotted by someone, somewhere, and returned.

Anyone with information can call the local RCMP non-emergency line at 250-492-4300, as a file has been opened.