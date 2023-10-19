Summerland councillor issues challenge to donate to Kiwanis Pier reconstruction as part of holiday spending

Photo: District of Summerland File Photo

A Summerland councillor is hoping to inspire more donated dollars for the reconstruction of Kiwanis Pier by challenging fellow elected officials and local families to give to the cause over the holidays.

Plans to replace the beloved pier at Rotary Beach, which was condemned in 2022, continue to inch forward in Summerland.

The aging structure was removed after a conditional assessment report determined the pier was unsafe. Fundraising immediately began ramping up for a replacement.

An update on the pier reconstruction, along with results from a community engagement design survey and Summerland Rotary Club’s work, were presented to council on Tuesday afternoon.

Council previously unanimously approved moving forward with detailed design and permitting requirements for the construction of a “basic” pier replacement at the end of June, and to start the community engagement process.

Funding has been confirmed for the project through the Growing Communities Fund to rebuild a new "basic" pier similar to the existing one at Rotary Beach at an estimated cost of $797,400.

The Rotary Club of Summerland will be fundraising to pay for any of those additional options to make the new pier the best it can be.

The club has been working hard to collect donations, as member Connie Denesiuk said in her presentation to council.

“I'm really pleased to report that the first $100,000 is well within reach," she said, explaining a recent golf tournament alone raised $30,000.

“[For] personal donations, we had one gentleman and his wife who for their 64th anniversary, gave $100 for every year that they'd been married. So that $6,400 and then he said ‘Why not top it up to $10,000?’ So that's what he did.”

The team is also using salvaged wood from the pier as a part of their fundraiser, making plaques to commemorate donations.

Further plans for fundraising initiatives include an upcoming Rotary 50/50 draw, booths at Light up the Vines and Festival of Lights, and a joint gala with the district on Saturday, May 11, with a comedian, live and silent auction and a full meal.

The Rotary said their suggestion is that it's time to form a community-based committee to help fundraise for the wanted enhancements.

The district-run pier survey saw a total of 594 respondents participate. Thirty-six per cent preferred the enhanced concept which would include some new features and amenities, 34 per cent wanted the premium concept, with significant new features and amenities and 24 per cent preferred the basic concept.

The top three preferred amenities were additional benches, a shade structure and a rope swing.

Coun. Marty Van Alphen challenged the other members of council and the mayor to reconsider holiday gifts this year and instead have their families come together to donate enough to get a plaque on the pier.

“I think it's just a quick way to add to the fundraising. And I think if the public sees that we're doing it, maybe the public wants to join in too,” he said.

“It could be up to a $1,000 challenge per family.”

“Challenge accepted,” Mayor Doug Holmes said.

District staff continue to work towards the replacement of the Kiwanis Pier at Gordon Beggs Rotary Beach and support the Summerland Rotary Club in their fundraising efforts for additional pier enhancements, along with establishing a committee.