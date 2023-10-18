Penticton's geekiest, most welcoming festival is back: Penti-Con returns this weekend

Photo: Penti-Con

This weekend in Penticton, it's time to embrace your inner geek.

Dedicated to showcasing pop culture on every level, Penti-Con, which is Penticton's only pop culture convention, will take place Oct. 21-22 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

It will feature cosplay, competitions, games, panelists, Q&As, vendors and much more for fans of every genre of pop culture.

The non-profit organization behind the convention had to cancel it during the pandemic but triumphantly returned last year, and are happy to see it going strong once again.

Expect everything from Pokemon gym battles to Dungeons and Dragons face-offs to lip-sync competitions to arts events and beyond, plus scheduled speakers and workshops.

Every year, organizers guarantee there is something for everyone.

Tickets are on sale now for both single-day and full-weekend passes for the family-friendly event.

For more information, click here.