Downtown Penticton businesses launching 'Taste of Downtown' dining weekend

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association has announced the launch of "Taste of Downtown," a new initiative shining a light on exceptional local downtown eateries.

From Thursday, Oct. 19 to Sunday, Oct. 22, featured restaurants will offer specials, accompanied by live musical performances from local artists.

Diners will also have the opportunity to enter a social media contest for special prizes.

"This event showcases our downtown culinary diversity and the passion that local chefs infuse into their craft," said Brett Turner, executive director of the DPBIA.

"Taste of Downtown invites everyone to savour the unique flavours that define Penticton while supporting the heart of our community – our local businesses."

One lucky winner will win a one-night stay at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and $250 in downtown dollars.

To participate, tag any downtown culinary adventures during the event with #tasteofdowntownpen on social media.

More information, including a list of participating restaurants and contest details, can be found here.