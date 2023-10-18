Summerland RCMP noticing uptick in stolen license plates across the community

Photo: File photo

Summerland RCMP detachment commander Dave Preston gave his quarterly update on crime statistics to council on Tuesday afternoon, highlighting some areas of concern relating to auto theft.

Since ICBC has discontinued licence plate decals Preston said he and his detachment have seen an increase in stolen license plates.

Preston added that he has gone to all the insurance companies in town and talked to them about emphasizing the need for two plates to be properly mounted on the vehicles.

"The problem is when we do get a lot of Albertan vehicles and they just have the one plate so of course when they come here, they just think they just need one plate or they don't have the actual mounting brackets," he said.

"It just gets to be such a big problem that it's kind of missed."

Coun. Martin Van Alphen asked whether the detachment has noticed more uninsured motors since the decals are no longer being utilized.

"The problem is we don't notice it. We don't have the ability, [since] our vehicles aren't equipped with that, where it would list all of the uninsured vehicles or driving the prohibited one. We'd actually manually have to type them in," Preston said.

"Before you'd be driving around and you would see the stickers and you'd see the colour and it wasn't the current colour, then you'd run it."

Other crimes have risen as well. Total property crime files were at 108 for this quarter versus 96 in the same period of 2022, a 13 per cent increase.

Coun. Adrienne Betts asked Preston whether there were any recommendations for residents about things they can do in their own homes to protect their property.

"Increased lighting and video surveillance is definitely very helpful. And then when you talk about crimes from vehicles and all that just that constant message about locking doors, just something very simple and with keeping valuable items out of plain view," Preston said.

One area Preston says the detachment is lacking in is resources. A full complement for them would be nine members and they currently are at six.

"We have one officer who's on maternity leave and three other members that are off duty, sick or waiting for surgery or other things. We do have a bonus member, [who is] part of the six that I included, he's from Penticton. He's been a lifesaver for us. He's been doing a great job."

The Summerland detachment remains focused on its first priority, which is tackling reducing property crime.