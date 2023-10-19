Penticton Potters' Guild hosting unique Remembrance Day fundraiser featuring hand-made poppies

Photo: Contributed Unique, hand crafted poppies for sale in Penticton Remembrance Day fundraiser.

The Penticton Potters' Guild is putting their skills towards a good cause this fall, with a unique Remembrance Day fundraiser.

Handmade ceramic poppies will soon be available for purchase at Penticton's Dragon's Den on Front Street, with net proceeds supporting the Penticton Legion.

The beautiful creations will be on sale starting Oct. 21.

"We thought it would be a nice way to remember our war heroes. The guild members have created poppies out of clay and glaze that are all unique, just like the service men and women they represent," explains fundraiser organizer Viv McElgunn-Lieskovsky.

"We are all grateful to our war heroes for the freedoms we have today as Canadians."

The poppies are suitable for indoor or outdoor display, and can be purchased for a minimum donation of $10.