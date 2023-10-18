Penticton's best in business recognized at annual awards

Photo: IGA Penticton One of the award-winning businesses, IGA Penticton, at the Business Excellence Awards.

The winners of the 36th Annual Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards have been announced.

Presented by Total Restoration Services, the awards took place this weekend, following an extensive nomination and judging period aimed at recognizing the best of the best that Penticton has to offer.

Ten awards were handed out in total, commending businesses and individuals in business for community support, service excellence, and much more.

"The common theme that we heard from the judges was how many amazing businesses we have in Penticton, and how the judging process really opened their eyes into the contributions the nominees have all made into our city,” stated Terri Phillips, events and marketing coordinator for the chamber and the organizer of the Business Excellence Awards, in a press release issued Tuesday.

“The highlight for me was to meet with the business owners and to hear them add color to their business story. Each one of the businesses that made it to the finalist round absolutely deserves to be there. The toughest part of the judging process was to choose the better than the best,” added Priya Sachdev, judge and founder of Sprouting Shoots.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield addressed the crowd at the gala, commending Penticton for "punching above its weight" province-wide.

The evening was hosted by Darrell Richards of Sinister Speed Co. Anona Kampe of the Penticton Indian Band sang the Okanagan Song, and Miss Penticton Princess Elena Collins sang O Canada.

The full list of winners are as follows: