Penticton's best in business recognized at annual awards

The winners of the 36th Annual Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards have been announced.
Presented by Total Restoration Services, the awards took place this weekend, following an extensive nomination and judging period aimed at recognizing the best of the best that Penticton has to offer.
Ten awards were handed out in total, commending businesses and individuals in business for community support, service excellence, and much more.
"The common theme that we heard from the judges was how many amazing businesses we have in Penticton, and how the judging process really opened their eyes into the contributions the nominees have all made into our city,” stated Terri Phillips, events and marketing coordinator for the chamber and the organizer of the Business Excellence Awards, in a press release issued Tuesday.
“The highlight for me was to meet with the business owners and to hear them add color to their business story. Each one of the businesses that made it to the finalist round absolutely deserves to be there. The toughest part of the judging process was to choose the better than the best,” added Priya Sachdev, judge and founder of Sprouting Shoots.
Mayor Julius Bloomfield addressed the crowd at the gala, commending Penticton for "punching above its weight" province-wide.
The evening was hosted by Darrell Richards of Sinister Speed Co. Anona Kampe of the Penticton Indian Band sang the Okanagan Song, and Miss Penticton Princess Elena Collins sang O Canada.
The full list of winners are as follows:
- OneSky Community Resources won the Workplace Culture Excellence Award, sponsored by South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services.
- IGA Penticton won the Community Support Excellence Award, sponsored by Penticton Western News.
- The Concorde Retirement Community won the Service Excellence Award, sponsored by Kettle Valley Memorial.
- Barley Mill Brew Pub won the Hospitality Excellence Award, sponsored by Travel Penticton.
- The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen won the Not-for-Profit Excellence Award sponsored by Omland Heal Chartered Professional Accountants.
- Graphically Hip won the Marketing and Communications Award, sponsored by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association.
- The Hub on Martin won New Business of the Year, sponsored by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union.
- Dr. Shayna Laird of Penticton Chiropractic & Co. won Young Professional of the Year, sponsored by JCI Penticton and Seven Elk Shipping Inc.
- Jane Long-Haggerty of Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountant Inc. won Business Leader of the Year, sponsored by TD Canada Trust.
- Blaze King won Business of the Year, sponsored by Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen.
- The David Kampe Legacy Award was given to the family of the late Harry McWatters, who was a pioneer and visionary that helped start the B.C. wine industry. Accepted by Darrien and Cathie McWatters, Darrien said her father instilled the legacy that “it’s about the community and the industry. Without those, we wouldn’t have our own business.”