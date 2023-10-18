Kelowna General Hospital registered nurse trying to reunite lost stuffed bunny with child

Photo: Brandy Hagel

UPDATE: 12:58 p.m.

The search continues for the owner of a stuffed bunny found by the team at the Kelowna General Hospital this week.

Castanet received a call from the family who is from Keremeos and was believed to be the rightful owner.

The mom said they are still looking for the stuffed bunny her son left behind at the hospital six months ago after his surgery. Sadly, the bunny pictured here is not the one that went missing.

"It was posted so many times and shared so many times. It touched me so much with how many people still care about these little things these days," Karolina H. said.

She reached out to make sure that the story could get shared further into other areas, not wanting the bunny to miss its chance to get reunited with their rightful owner.

"I hope so so much that it finds its original owner because if the original owner is as devastated as our son was when he lost his bunny, they will be so so happy to find him."

Karolina added that she is still in touch with the hospital and the nurse, in case her son's bunny reappears too.

ORIGINAL: 11:40 a.m.

It's been months since a mom called Kelowna General Hospital hoping to find a stuffed bunny her child left behind to no avail, but now a registered nurse on the pediatrics floor hopes she will get the toy home.

Brandy Hagel said about five days ago, a "well-loved" bunny showed up from the hospital's laundry department. They returned it to her floor, thinking it may have been lost by a patient.

It clicked with Hagel that a mom had called in previously, asking her if they had found a bunny that their child had left while they were there for a day surgery, but nothing had shown up at the time.

"And so fast forward a few months later, we get this bunny unexpectedly from laundry. Sometimes it takes a few months for the laundry department to find it or go through these kinds of things," she said.

Unfortunately, finding the patient's info isn't easy.

"It honestly is almost impossible because of patient confidentiality. We can't really look through who was there that day if you weren't working that day. And six months ago was such a long time. We can't exactly pull up their medical records and try and guess whose bunny it was," Hagel added.

"One of my coworkers vaguely remembers this patient and the mom and they believe they were from the Keremeos area, but we're not quite sure. The bunny is very distinctly identifiable because the ears are flowers and there's a missing button."

Staff work diligently at the hospital to run through a checklist of items before patients are discharged to make sure they have everything, but items can get missed or tangled up in sheets.

Oftentimes, Hagel said staff will wait to have a call back from parents searching for an item again for it to get reunited, but with it being so long ago, Hagel decided to take things into her own hands.

"I want this to be my mission to reunite this bunny with its owner because I just know how special these items are for kids," she added. "Almost every single admission we see a child bringing one of their stuffies because stuffies are just really comforting...The hospital can be a really scary place."

"It breaks my heart that this one child has lost their stuffy at a place where they probably felt really scared."

Hagel shared a photo of the bunny and some information across social media, soon seeing shares build as people united to try and find the owner.

Hoping to get the bunny home soon, Hagel said it has been stored in the safest spot in the meantime.

"I just want families to know not to lose hope if they do lose something important because this bunny showed up months after it was lost and you never know when something you lose can resurface again."

If this is your bunny, get in contact with Hagel through email at [email protected]