Penticton council votes not to discuss divided bike lanes for rest of term

Photo: City of Penticton

Penticton city council has decided it doesn't want to talk about separated bike lanes anymore.

One year into their term, councillors have passed a blanket moratorium on discussion of new separated bike lane projects for the next three years, rather than looking at potential projects on a case-by-case basis.

At Tuesday's meeting, council voted 4-3 to direct staff to cease any new design and/or construction work on separated — "separated" and "new" being key words — bike lanes through the end of its term, and remove any funding earmarked for such new projects in the upcoming 2024 budget.

Coun. Amelia Boultbee brought the original motion forward, suggesting at first to end plans for all bike lane expansions, but that motion was amended to add the "separated" caveat at Coun. Helena Konanz's suggestion, noting she has no problem with painted lines on the roads.

Boultbee cited knowledge gleaned during her election campaign and since. She said she and some volunteers phoned a random selection of Pentictonites to ask about interest in more new bike lanes.

"I will acknowledge that there are some people in Penticton who want to see bike lanes expanded but in my experience, there is an overwhelming sentiment that bike lanes have not been good for our community, that they've been too expensive, and there is no appetite to see them expanded at this time," Boultbee said.

Some on council were concerned this was too limiting an approach.

"Having this blanket statement, 'no bike lanes,' removes any flexibility or any growth or evolution of our city over the next three years, especially if the city is planning on introducing more housing. We're going to have more cars we need alternative modes of transportation. we don't have any more room for lanes of cars to go through the city," Coun. Isaac Gilbert said, also mentioning council's priority of safe routes to schools for kids.

"We need to be flexible as a city and evolve with the times."

Coun. Watt shared the concern.

"I don't like taking an item, a very generic large item and saying no to it for three more years. Bike lanes [themselves] can be many things," Watt said.

"Something may come up to staff and they won't be able to bring it o us ... the fact is we should do our job which is to say no to it when it comes in front of us and not just run away from it as a blanket comment."

Mayor Julius Bloomfield said it felt like being "painted into a corner."

Boultbee disagreed with the analogy, and argued her aim is to cut down on wasting time on projects she believes the public does not want and that would not pass at council anyway.

"It's very much intentional that I want this taken out of the budget so that we don't waste further council time and that we don't waste further staff time," Boultbee said.

Bloomfield disagreed with that premise.

"We should leave our options open for discussing projects in their entirety in the future. And that is our job," Bloomfield said.

After a lengthy discussion, the 4-3 vote saw Mayor Julius Bloomfield and Couns. Gilbert and Watt opposed.

The lake-to-lake bike lane completion, which is separated but not new, has already been approved.