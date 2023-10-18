Two people arrested in Penticton after attempting to carjack multiple residents

Photo: Castanet File photo

A heavy police presence seen on Government Street and throughout the 'K' streets Tuesday night was due to Penticton RCMP working to track down reports of two suspects attempting to steal vehicles.

According to the RCMP, a resident of Killarney Street reported an unknown man and woman had attempted to steal his vehicle around 6 p.m. The individual said that the two suspects left after being confronted by them.

Shortly thereafter, police received a report from another resident on the same street, in which a man and woman had allegedly pointed a firearm at a driver with the intent of stealing their vehicle.

Police said once again, after the suspects were unsuccessful in taking the vehicle, they ran away from the location.

Assistance from the public, frontline and plainclothes officers, supported by the Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team, and Police Dog Services all contributed to arresting a man and woman near Government Street and Carmi Ave that evening.

“Thankfully, no one was physically harmed during these disturbing incidents," Cpl. James Grandy said in a press release. “With the immediate and effective deployment of policing resources, including officers from Summerland, the suspects were safely apprehended, along with a firearm.”

A 48-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, both area residents, are being held in custody. Police have not released their names.

The investigation is ongoing.

RCMP are asking anyone with further information to contact the Penticton detachment at 250-492-4300.