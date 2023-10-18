Penticton council gives green light to off-leash pooch pilot project

Photo: Pixabay stock image

City council has green lit a pilot project exploring more pooch-friendly places in Penticton.

On Aug. 15, "People for Penticton Pets" attended a council meeting and asked for help making the community more dog-friendly, with some members explaining they feel current dark parks are inadequate, peripheral and, at times, poorly maintained.

Council directed city staff to do some exploration into the matter, and at Tuesday's meeting, staff presented their findings and recommendations.

They proposed upgrades to existing off-leash dog parks, and a pilot off-leash project in areas in several more parks, which had been part of the pet group's request.

$200,000 in capital from the Gaming Reserve will go towards upgrades to the existing parks.

In addition, the leash-optional pilot will take place in the following locations, at a further cost of $15,000:

Riverside Park – 187 Riverside Drive

Okanagan Park – 45 Lakeshore Drive East

Skaha Lake Park – Main – 3661 Parkview Street

Skaha Lake Park – East – 3895 Lakeside Road

Water Treatment Plant Entrance – 1900 Penticton Ave

Councillors were mostly in support, although Couns. Campbell Watt and James Miller voiced some concerns.

"I don't want to have a case where someone who feels their dog is really well trained, [have it] run up to someone who, whether they see signage or not, is put in a position where they're uncomfortable," Watt said, noting that the pilot off-leash areas are not fenced.

"That's what I'm trying to avoid here. So I'm not a fan of the leash-optional pilot projects."

But the rest of council were supportive, including Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

"I am cautiously optimistic about the pilot project, and I think that it makes sense, If you've got a dog you gotta have a place to let it run," Bloomfield said.

"We can stop the pilot at any time if there's an inordinate amount of problems."

The pilot project will be officially launched at a later date once signage other efforts to inform the public have been undertaken.