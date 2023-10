Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Salvation Army is once again hosting their "Adopt-a-Family" program, aiming to make sure hundreds of in-need local families have a wonderful holiday season.

They are are looking for 150 sponsors to be matched with 200 families this season.

Adopters will provide their families with clothing and toys etc., for the Christmas holiday.



The program starts on November 15, 2023.

Contact Rose at 250-492-6494 ext: 202 to learn more or register here to become a sponsor.