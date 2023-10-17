Planned power disruption coming for Summerland as crews test electrical system

Photo: Castanet File photo

Some Summerland residents may experience their power cycling on and off intermittently From Wednesday night to early Thursday morning.

The Summerland Electric Utility will be conducting system tests from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The district thanked residents for their patience and has provided a map of properties that are affected, highlighted orange on the map shown below.

Any concerns or questions can be directed to the Summerland Works & Infrastructure office at 250-494-0431 or email [email protected]