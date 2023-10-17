Penticton looking at 8.7 per cent tax hike in 2024

Photo: Castanet

A preliminary look at plans for Penticton's 2024 budget shows a projected tax increase of 8.7 per cent, as the city continues to pay for deferred rate raises during the pandemic.

The tax jump is proposed by city staff in order to wipe the slate clean from 2022 deferrals, allowing the city to stop pulling from surplus. A portion of the deferral costs was paid by COVID-19 relief funding, but that was a one-time grant.

Originally, the plan had been to spread the deferred tax hikes over three years into 2025, but staff argue that bundling the final portion of the hike, 6.6 per cent in total, into 2024 makes more sense than dragging it on for another year at 3.3 per cent each year.

The remaining portion of the proposed hike takes into account standard operational increases and proposed improvements, which will be detailed in the full budget to be presented next week.

Penticton's director of finance Angela Campbell likened bundling the rate hike to "paying off the credit card to lower expenses," and explained the city surplus pot simply won't last forever to keep operations afloat in lieu of taxation — it's time, in her opinion, to get back to recommended best fiscal practices.

This year, the city is forecasted to draw $1.9 million from the general surplus, leaving approximately $8 million at the end of 2023.

"If you pull $2 million out every year, it goes away pretty fast. Also, we have to be resilient as well. So when bad things happen in the community like COVID, we were able to defer taxes and do things because we have that money sitting there. Best practice is to have two to three months worth of operating expenses set aside, and we won't have that after this year," Campbell explained.

"We need to make sure and council needs to make sure that the city is resilient and sustainable as well. So it is a real balance for them, with the community being impacted, as well as the city being impacted, because we feel the inflation as well."

An 8.7 per cent tax increase would translate to about $15 more per month for the average residential property, and $57 for the average business.

The overall 2024 operating budget is currently estimated to be roughly $76 million, a notable jump from the $63 million budget in 2023.

Much of that difference, according to Campbell, comes from new accounting practices that include amortization — spreading out the costs of long-term assets — which accounts for roughly $10.5 million of the jump.

Capital spending is estimated to be $41.3 million in 2024.

Newly-minted city manager Anthony Haddad said while he understands the tax hike will likely be a touchy subject for Pentictonites especially during unprecedented rising costs of living, citizens are already enjoying the fruits of those originally deferred taxes.

"We're seeing the benefit of it now," Haddad said, pointing to multiple new RCMP members, fire department members.

"[Council had] the opportunity to purchase those investments back then, and put those payments off to a later date. Those investments have resulted in some significant wins on the public safety side of things. But we know there's lots more that needs to happen."

Creating a "safe and resilient" community is one of this city council's stated directives to city staff. As a result, staff have included in their recommendations for the 2024 budget a new position: Director of public safety, at a cost of up to $200k per year.

This new position would come as part of a high-level senior leadership organizational change, bundling social development and bylaw services under the new umbrella.

"I think from a public safety perspective, we don't have any time to waste, we've obviously got a very important issue in the community that we need to continue to address," Haddad said.

"We're in a position now to actually be able to address it with this new role, and better align with [how] social development and bylaw should be as a function for our organization. That will open up our development services team to better focus on the housing [portion of council directives]."

Council will have the opportunity, at future meetings, to further discuss the budget in detail. Tuesday's preview was just that — a sneak peek of broad strokes and highlights.

Coun. Helena Konanz already indicated she would be digging into the budget to bring down the tax increase, if possible.

The complete proposed 2024 Financial & Corporate Business Plan will be released October 23 to the public, including all capital spending, utility costs and other expenditures.

Following that, public engagement will take place at City Hall and online, and in-person at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Oct. 26 at an open house, ahead of budget deliberations by council in November.