Southern Interior Land Trust thrilled by surprise land donation

Photo: SILT Participants at the Southern Interior Land Trust bus tour Oct. 14.

A six-hectare parcel of pristine sage and bunchgrass hillside will now be saved as wildlife habitat conservation to through Southern Interior Land Trust, after a surprise donation this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the trust hosted its first ever bus tour of some of its preserved areas in the South Okanagan, inviting major donors along to see their progress.

During one of the three stops, at a 16.6-hectare property known as Bourguiba Spring purchased last year thanks to donors throughout the province, neighbouring property owner Steinar Johnsen announced he intended to add six hectares to it.

Johnsen said has always turned to nature to “recharge his batteries” and he hopes his four new neighbours on the property he just subdivided and is building his home on will feel as passionately as he about conservation of natural areas.

SILT president Judie Steeves thanked Johnsen for the donation of land.

“It takes a commitment from each of us to ensure habitat for wildlife is conserved for all time. Everyone needs to give what they can, whether it be time and energy, financial support, or gifts of skills or natural land features," Steeves said.

"Otherwise, our children’s children won’t know the wildflowers and creatures which have brought us joy during our lives.”

From bighorn sheep to endangered bird and insect species to rattlesnakes and key plants, the property is considered very good quality habitat by biologists and ecologists who have worked in the area.

Ecologist Don Gayton, who provided interpretive information for the bus tour guests, noted that the bluebunch wheatgrass that populates the rocky hillsides of the property are a great carbon capture mechanism due to their vast network of roots.

Other spots that the bus tour visited included Ginty's Pond in Cawston, and the R.E. Taylor property in Olalla. All of SILT's properties are open to the public for non-motorized use and enjoyment, without endangering natural features.

To learn more about SILT and explore ways to donate, click here.