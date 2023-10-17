OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre in Penticton expands its biggest fundraiser of the year

Photo: OSNS

Penticton's OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre has announced an exciting change to their annual Share a Smile Telethon event.

For the first time, fundraiser will span throughout October and November. It is key for raising much-needed funds to support children with development challenges in the South Okanagan.

“We are really excited about this change to an event that has been taking place for over 40 years,” said Megan Windeler, community engagement lead for OSNS, in a press release.

“We see so much support from our community at our one-day event that we wanted to spread the love throughout the fall."

The multi-week campaign will all lead up to a celebration on Saturday, December 2 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, featuring brief speeches from OSNS families and clinicians, holiday-themed kids activity booths, and photos with Santa by donation to OSNS.

The organization hopes to see support from local businesses leading up to the showcase.

“Businesses can get involved by making a contribution to the centre or fundraising in a way that works for them. Things like asking customers to round up or provide a donation at the till, host a jeans day by donation, donate a percentage of a menu item for a set time, even bake sales – there are many great ideas," Windeler said.

Another way for the community to get involved is by hosting a phone panel to help bring more donations to OSNS. Gather staff, friends or family to make calls asking for donations to OSNS over a one-hour period. Panel packages will be provided by the centre.

“We already have several businesses who have jumped on board to raise funds for OSNS this fall and some community groups who will host a phone panel – it’s amazing to see the generosity in our community," Windeler said.

Companies or community groups who fundraise for OSNS this fall will be promoted and recognized on the centre’s social media channels as well as through their newsletter, and be highlighted at the December showcase event.

Anyone interested in getting involved can reach out to OSNS at [email protected] or 250-492-0295.

For more information about OSNS, and to donate, click here.