South Okanagan immigrant couple embracing new home, language after uphill transition

Photo: Illia and Konul.

Oliver residents Konul and Ilia first met in sunny Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. Konul had a successful career in the human resources field at an oil and gas company, and Ilia had been travelling around the world working as an IT engineer remotely.

Now the family lives in the South Okanagan and runs “MIKs” Food Studio in Osoyoos, offering a fusion of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Greek and Western cuisine – donairs, wraps and their original dish- “potato steak”- potatoes stuffed with steak and a wide variety of other fillings.

Before moving to the South Okanagan, the couple lived in Calgary for a few months where Ilia worked on a project for a local company and their daughter, Negin, who is now helping to run the family business, was studying in Calgary. They fell in love with Canada and decided to move here permanently.

While in Azerbaijan, in addition to her regular highly demanding job, Konul had her own business – a bakery. Thus, the idea of establishing a café came naturally.

Since childhood, Konul has had excellent skills in finding unusual tastes and flavours by mixing up different types of food.

She envisioned the café menu from her family favourites. The dream materialized when the couple discovered the BC Provincial Nominee pilot project helping small communities attract entrepreneurs from around the world.

It was a bumpy road but also a learning process full of reflection.

“I considered myself an experienced person but here I had to learn everything again. Start from zero, no, even at a minus … Sometimes, I was ready to give up”, shares Konul.

"But my husband’s support really helped me. We didn’t know that to rent a place we needed a real estate agent. We didn’t know that we needed so many permits. And that the equipment is more expensive in South Okanagan than in bigger communities. We couldn’t find the contractors to help us with renovations, plumbing, equipment installation. They were all busy and some were able to help us only in 6-7 months, and we couldn’t afford to wait for so long.”

Thanks to the thorough advice of a building inspector, Konul and Ilia knew that some things they could do by themselves without a license. So, they turned to YouTube DIY masters.

“I had an image in my head of how my kitchen would look but, because of all the rules and regulations of where certain equipment should be positioned, now I have to adapt to the kitchen instead of it adapting to my needs," chuckles Konul.

And there were other disasters. COVID-19 pandemic slowed down all the processes. Flood in Princeton delayed the equipment delivery. Wild fires in Osoyoos were a deterrent in finding a home in that community, so the family moved to Oliver.

After the first year of hiring an accountant to help with the tax reports, Ilya taught himself how to do it and is now comfortable connecting with the CRA directly if he has any questions, and also advises other newcomers who want to start a business.

Another challenge was the language barrier – learning to understand various accents and colloquial language, learning to engage in small talk.

“It can be so frustrating. Sometimes I felt like I was shouting but nobody could hear me, because I couldn’t express myself," adds Konul. She is currently attending English language classes at the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services (SOICS).

For Konul, not seeing her parents and siblings in Azerbaijan for over three years, has been tough.

“I miss them very much! Family is very important for every person. I miss getting together for holidays, weddings, nature trips. Right now, I understand the value of the family. In the past, sometimes I didn’t visit my parents for one or two weeks but now, when I am so far away, I worry about when will have a chance to see them ... I don’t want the video to replace our in-person meeting," continues Konul.

Iliia’s communication with his mother and sister hasn’t changed much.

“Before I met my destiny in Baku, my mother used to say 'your home is an airport.' I called my family about once a week and I do the same now. I lived and worked in 20 countries, learned about different cultures. The same in Canada. Canada brings people from all over the world and they live together like a family. I represent Canada now," shares Illia.

During their free time, the couple enjoys observing wildlife from their patio, going on long walks, playing tennis and skiing.

They also like driving around, visiting various restaurants, trying new things and learning about how they can improve their business.

“Wherever you go in BC the nature is very beautiful, so there is no need to choose a place. I am still falling in love with the nature," adds Konul.

it was a both a tremendous and uneasy transformation, starting from scratch and having to change wats of thinking, attitudes and your lifestyle, Konul says, offering advice to other newcomers.

“Think many times about whether you are ready to start from zero, as your experience doesn’t work here. Change is very difficult psychologically. Besides missing your family and your life, you feel that you are not accepted by the community because you and the community have different approaches, visions and attitudes to life. And to be accepted by any community, you need to be transformed and accept your new community as it is. If you are ready to adapt, then you are ready to move," Konul says.

"Also, plan ahead – add extra time for what you have planned as it may take much longer, and don’t underestimate your budget – bring five times more that you have planned. Try to come and visit a few times or spend a few months here before you make the decision to move.

“There were tons of hardships but…we did it. I am very proud of myself. To achieve something in the new and challenging environment is an amazing feeling. It is a test for your passion and tenacity…and we passed that test. It is not for people who give up easily. You need to be strong and stay unbelievably positive."