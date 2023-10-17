Community and sports groups in Penticton eligible for piece of $700k grant pie

Photo: Castanet

Penticton community and sports groups can now apply for a share of roughly $700,000 in funding for new amenities at certain city-owned properties.

The Connected Community Capital Program is part of a $7.1 million provincial Growing Communities Fund grant, 10 per cent of which has been set aside by city council for capital projects on municipal land.

The rest will be distributed as follows:

20 per cent used to fund existing projects that may face inflationary costs

40 per cent go to projects such as downtown, Okanagan and Skaha Lake decorative seasonal lighting displays, Riverside Park Skate Park and basketball court lighting, Urban Forest Management Plan plans and the Kiwanis Pier replacement

30 per cent to support projects in the North Gateway

All applications must be processed through the City of Penticton's online grant portal. Find that here.