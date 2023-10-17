Kelowna-born and trained defenceman joins Penticton Vees

Photo: Penticton Vees

The Penticton Vees Hockey Club announced a new acquisition for their team on Monday, a Kelowna-born defenceman coming from the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL).

Callum Stone has committed for the 2024-25 season.

Vees’ President, General Manager and Head Coach Fred Harbinson said in a news release that he is thrilled that Stone has chosen to play in the BCHL and specifically in Penticton.

"I have watched him develop into one of the top BC grown prospects over the past few seasons,” Harbinson said.

“His compete level reminds me of another BC-born defenceman in Troy Stecher, who used our program to grow his game prior to his successful NCAA and NHL career. Callum’s skill and competitive drive will make him a future fan favourite.”

Stone, 16, is currently playing for Rink Hockey Academy (RHA) Kelowna’s Under 18 Prep team in the CSSHL.

He has already suited up for the Vees in the team’s 5-3 exhibition win over Trail in September.

The Vees return to action Saturday against the Merritt Centennials at the SOEC; puck drop is at 6 p.m. Fans can get their tickets at the Valley First box office, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com. Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors. Youth 18 and under get in free, courtesy of Peters’ Bros. Construction.