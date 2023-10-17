B.C. artist hoping for miracle after art stolen from Penticton public exhibit

Photo: David Hunwick Two bronze fish are missing from this art installation in Penticton; disappointing news to the piece's artist.

A B.C. artist is hoping for a miracle after being surprised to learn that his sculpture on public display in Penticton was vandalized weeks ago and its key components stolen.

David Hunwick of Victoria is the creator behind "The Kiss," a piece that he submitted to be part of the annual Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibit.

Every year, eight new pieces from British Columbian artists go on display at prominent locations along the shore of Okanagan Lake and adjacent areas through an agreement between the sculptors and the city, all with the aim of beautifying the community and enhancing visitors' and locals' experiences with art.

But for Hunwick, the experience has unfortunately soured.

On Sunday, Hunwick learned that his sculpture was missing its crowning components: Two kissing bronze fish atop a large bronze ring, which had been installed across from Lickity Splitz and Salty's on the lakeshore in the spring.

He received a photo of the sculpture, sent to a student of his, who immediately noticed the fish had vanished.

"I kind of didn't know what to do," Hunwick said, explaining he emailed the City of Penticton organizer of the event but was informed they were out of office until Thursday.

He then reported the apparent theft to RCMP, and was advised by a friend to post in a local social media group, asking for any leads.

"And some of the feedback I got was that some members of the public had noticed it's been missing since at least August, maybe earlier, because they said that they had seen kids playing on it," Hardwick said.

"So it looks like it was taken sometime during the summer but I don't actually have an exact time point. I was just surprised because I hadn't heard anything."

Through the program, the City of Penticton does not insure the art — artists participate at their own risk, a fact which Hunwick accepts.

That said, Hunwick was a little surprised that nobody from the city seemed to have even noticed the theft, or if they did, reach out. The weeks have now ticked by, time which Hardwick thinks could have been valuable for finding the fish.

"It does raise questions about, is there any sort of surveillance or someone checking in on the sculptures, like maintenance? Because even just a routine check in for maintenance, you would expect that," Hunwick said.

He is also now, presumably, not going to be in the running for the city purchasing his piece for permanent installation, which the city considers at the end of each sculpture exhibit cycle.

"So basically I've lost the value of that sculpture," Hunwick said, which is thousands of dollars.

"So my hope is that maybe through the network of people living in the area that perhaps someone would find it or it may turn up in some random place."

In an emailed statement, Penticton communications manager Shane Mills confirmed two other art installations were also hit by vandals this summer, and the artists were contacted.

He could not confirm whether the city was aware "The Kiss" had been vandalized too, explaining the person at the head of the program is away, but will follow up with Castanet as soon as possible.

"This type of mindless vandalism is frustrating as it robs the artist of their work and the public a chance to enjoy the beauty of it," Mills said.

For his part, Hunwick has been bolstered by the number of social media comments he has already received from helpful members of the community, and holds out hope the fish may still turn up.

Anyone with information can call the local RCMP non-emergency line at 250-492-4300, as a file has been opened.