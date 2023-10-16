Summerland man gets no jail for pandemic-era assault over mask mandate

Photo: Castanet

A Summerland man has avoided jail time after being found guilty of assault in a mask-related scuffle during the pandemic.

Kevin Thomas Hay, born in 1978, appeared in BC Provincial Court in Penticton Monday, to hear Judge Michelle Daneliuk read out her sentence after re-hashing the circumstances of his crimes.

On March 1, 2021, Hay walked into the Summerland Home Hardware, then owned by Robert "Shane" Smith, and refused to wear a mask, which at that time was a provincially-mandated requirement.

Security camera footage showed Hay and Smith having words over a period of time while Hay waited in line, as Smith asked Hay to wait outside to be served if he did not want to wear a mask.

Hay then physically scuffled with Smith, as well as a female employee who came to help, who already had a broken arm.

In his own defence during trial, Hay said that masks fogged up his glasses and that he could not see, and he said that he could not breathe properly in masks due to previously having been a smoker. He testified further that he acknowledged he did not have an official medical exemption from a doctor, but had self-diagnosed that masks gave him anxiety.

He had downloaded a mask exemption card printout from a non government-sanctioned website, which Judge Daneliuk rejected, further calling Hay's cries of discrimination "nonsense."

The Crown sought a four month jail sentence followed by 12 months probation, while Hay's counsel sought a conditional sentence.

Judge Daneliuk sided with the defence, sentencing him to four months to be served outside of prison in the community, under standard reporting and behavioural conditions and restrictions.

Daneliuk cited his exemplary record while on interim release for the past two and a half years, including seeking counselling and obeying court orders, as reason for her decision.

"Good luck Mr. Hay," she concluded.

"I hope this is your last time before the court."