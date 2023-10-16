Penticton 'poster boy' for street crime nets one year in jail for violent incidents

Photo: Castanet

Penticton's notorious "poster boy" for problematic street-entrenched activity will spend another year in jail for two violent incidents.

Levi Jo Kamps, who is in his mid-twenties and has been heavily addicted to drugs since his early teens, appeared in B.C. Provincial Court in Penticton Monday — far from the first time.

Court heard about two separate incidents in 2022.

In one, a 74-year-old female victim was approached by Kamps at a shopping plaza in Penticton.

She declined his request for spare change, turning back towards her vehicle. Feeling nervous, she accidentally pushed the panic button on her car instead of the unlock button, causing the alarm to blast, which she reported caused Kamps to start yelling.

Kamps then charged the woman, forcefully knocking her over from behind. He then took off down Main Street and was found 15 minutes later nearby.

In another incident, on Nov. 20, 2022, Kamps bear-sprayed a man after a confrontation involving him rummaging through a vehicle.

That followed just minutes after a violent confrontation with a nearby neighbour after Kamps was seen lurking near his wife's car door, making her feel unsafe to get out.

Crown counsel Nashina Devji described Kamps as "somewhat notorious" in the community, even "the poster boy" for property crimes and behavioural issues related to mental health and addiction problems in Penticton.

She noted that local Facebook groups dedicated to crime watching widely share Kamps' photo and warn about him, to which Judge Shannon Keyes interrupted to say: "It's just kind of like 'beware of wild dogs.'"

In a pre-sentence report, it was noted that Kamps has had "every option" for recovery help presented to him, including two brief stints in prestigious rehabilitation programs, both of which he walked away from. Kamps, it appeared to the Crown, is "uninterested and unready” to address his mental health and addiction issues.

The report also notes Kamps is responsible for nearly 600 crime files, and over 100 overdoses, sometimes up to three in a day. He regularly refuses further medical attention after being revived following an overdose.

He has supportive and loving family members, Devji noted, but they are overwhelmed and unequipped to deal with Kamps' specific needs. He is regularly kicked out of or banned from local shelters due to his erratic and dangerous behaviour, resulting in regular nights spent on the street.

Given his proclivities, and the unpredictability of his sometimes-violent behaviour, Devji argued he needs a stiff sentence, pointing specifically to the assault against the elderly Penticton woman.

“This type of violence, where people are targeted for simply going out shopping or saying no to a panhandler, has a significant chilling effect on the community and has the potential to make people who go out in the community feel unsafe,” Devji said.

His reactions, she said, are often out of proportion to the situation, causing danger to the public.

"Mr. Kamps does best while he's in custody, when he is in a controlled environment," Devji said, before arguing for two years in jail, the legal maximum under the criminal code for these particular assaults.

"Probation has been shown time and time again to be completely ineffective."

Defence counsel James Pennington agreed Kamps is a problematic case, but urged the judge not to be harsher than necessary.

"Unfortunately, I have to say there is no silver bullet in this case. We can't keep him in jail forever. He is going to be released," Pennington said, before alluding to the previously-mentioned vitriol on social media, calling it a "target on [Kamps'] back."

"I worry about what might happen once he gets out of jail."

Judge Keyes wrestled with her decision.

"The old adage, 'You can lead a horse to water but you can't make it drink' seems to apply to Mr. Kamps. He doesn't want to change. He wants to be on the drugs and the substances and when he does, this is the behaviour that results," Keyes said.

"At the end of the day, the biggest consideration I have to take into account is the protection of the public."

She concluded that a long period in custody away from substances and with the potential supports that come with the incarceration system might help Kamps rehabilitate himself.

Kamps' sister spoke in court in support of incarceration, saying she has found him clear-headed during phone conversations from custody in recent months.

Kamps himself said only that he “doesn’t really remember” much detail from the crimes he was being sentenced for.

Keyes sentenced him to two years in jail, minus 361 days of credit for time already served, leaving just over a year to go.

Afterwards, he will serve an 18-month probation order, though Keyes acknowledged Kamps' history of not abiding by such conditions.

"There's some reason to hope that a longer period of time in custody will create a new baseline for Mr. Kamps," Keyes said.

"It may be that [through] a longer period of enforced sobriety, he will embrace the idea of sobriety so he can rehabilitate himself, because the fact is, no one else can rehabilitate him, he's the only person who can do it."