City of Penticton installs multiple 'bat boxes' to house furry winged friends

Photo: City of Penticton New bat habitat boxes have been installed around Penticton.

The City of Penticton has gone batty.

Through a new initiative with local students, the BC Community Bat Program and the Penticton Museum & Archives, eleven "bat boxes," special habitats for the creatures, have been installed around town.

“Thank you to Mr. Travis Kroschinsky’s shop class at Princess Margaret Secondary for designing and decorating these bat boxes, which will create cozy roosts for our furry residents,” says Todd Whyte, parks supervisor.

“These are the first bat boxes installed by staff on city property and it’s a welcome step forward to embrace a greener future, where nature and city life can thrive together.”

Bats are key to the local ecosystem and, among other benefits, are major predators of pests.

The bat boxes are located on three existing osprey nesting poles at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, Upper Bench Road just north of Johnson Road and on Duncan Avenue near Okanagan College, all chosen for their proximity to bodies of water and high enough to be safe from predators.

October 24-31 is B.C. Bat Week, and the BC Community Bat Program's Okanagan branch is hosting a free ‘Bat Chat’ presentation at the Penticton Library-Museum auditorium on Oct. 24 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

All are welcome to learn about local bat life, habitat and other fun facts. As well, educators can borrow a ‘Bat Edu-kit’ from the Penticton Museum & Archives to use in the classroom.

For more on B.C.’s bats, visit bcbats.ca.