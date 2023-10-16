Plenty of delicious beverage options in Penticton without the booze

Photo: @eatelma

Feeling like a sober October, but not wanting to give up on fun drinks?

Whatever your reasons to ditch the alcohol, Penticton has a number of restaurants offering up tasty mocktails and other options sans-booze.

Kin & Folk, which can be found on Penticton’s Main Street, has a variety of drinks without alcohol sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Described as “smooth” with a “touch of sweet and sour,” their strawberry rhubarb fizz is mixed with raspberry, lemon, foamer, soda and rhubarb shrub.

The lychee and green tea sour drink packs a refreshing punch, made with calpico lychee, mint, green tea, lemon and egg white.

For a taste of the tropics, try the pineapple coconut drink, made with pineapple, toasted coconut, lemon and mint.

Last but not least, Kin & Folk also offers a sparkling passion green tea on their menu, too.

Kin & Folk can be found at 557 Main St. Visit their website at kinandfolk.ca.

With cooler weather on the way, enjoy a hot non-alcoholic drink at Elma, located at 994 Lakeshore Drive.

The Turkish-inspired family-friendly restaurant that blends local Okanagan ingredients for a best-of-both-worlds experience offers a variety of hot herbal and Turkish teas, Turkish coffee and even Turkish soda.

Try your Turkish tea black, or with sugar and/or honey.

They also offer craft mocktails with in-house made syrups and embellishments.

For more information, visit eatatelma.com

For a fun and elevated mocktail experience, check out OROLO Restaurant + Cocktail Bar in downtown Penticton, found at 361 Martin St.

The cocktail bar is always whipping up “innovative creations,” with live music on Thursdays.

The menu includes mocktails, and their dedicated mixologists would be happy to create something perfect for your palette.

For more information, visit timewines.ca

