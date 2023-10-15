223379
Penticton  

Critteraid Charity Shoppe in Summerland seeking volunteer to help test out electronics

Help needed at charity shop

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Charity Shoppe in Summerland is in need of someone handy with testing out electronics and small appliances.

Over 50 per cent of the rescue's annual income is generated through the thrift store, which sees tons of unique products dropped off.

The organization works hard to look after its furry friends, being completely run by volunteers and donations. The 10-acre property hosts a multitude of animals that the charity has saved, including dozens of cats, pigs, dogs, ducks, cows, llamas and goats.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said the donations that come in need to be tested before they reach the sales floor.

" We have a designated area that comes complete with all the tools required to do this. We just thought maybe there's somebody out there that would like to have a little bit of fun and lend a hand and volunteer a couple hours a week. We recycle, we reuse we repurpose and provide economical options to our community," she added.

The volunteer position would be testing a wide range of electronics, appliances, games and clock radios.

If you're interested in more information on this position, email [email protected] attention electronics.

