City council to review options to implement energy efficiency BC Building Codes

Photo: Casey Richardson

Penticton City Council will be weighing their options on what intensity they want to implement two revisions to the BC Building Code that will see the construction of new homes shift to lower-carbon on Tuesday.

In the spring, council heard from two delegations passionate about energy-conscious housing about opting into the new provincial Clean BC initiative program.

First Things First Okanagan, a Penticton-based climate action group, presented their pitch on the need to join the new BC Zero Carbon Step Code, while the second presentation was from two local designers/builders with recommendations around moving towards more sustainable construction through incentives and streamlining processes rather than through new regulations.

Council directed staff to report back with information regarding incentive ideas for step code and net-zero-ready building.

Staff have come back with information now that the province is accelerating their Clean BC initiative with the introduction of two code revisions.

The first change requires all ‘new’ buildings to meet 20 percent greater energy efficiency than BC Building Code minimum.

The second change is the introduction of the new Zero Carbon Step Code (ZCSC), which came in May of 2023. The ZCSC focuses on emissions reductions – with the goal of having buildings with zero carbon emitting emissions (ie no natural gas used for space or water heating or cooking) at their highest level.

While at this time the ZCSC Code is voluntary for municipalities to opt into if they desire, staff are recommending for council to take a staggered approach with both the next code changes.

Staff said in their report that Penticton has shown leadership in the adoption of the energy codes and the 2021 Climate Action Plan, which includes commitments around moving to zero-emission buildings.

Their recommendation to opt-in to the ZCSC but take a ‘monitor only’ approach for 2024 with a goal of moving further in 2025 is to provide a year to monitor how closely buildings are coming to meeting the new requirement. This also gives room for the industry to get ready for the new regulations for 2025.

Staff are also recommending including incentives for buildings that do meet a higher standard, similar to what is provided with Energy Step Code compliance (building permit rebates).

"Building Permit rebates are used by many municipalities to incentivize more sustainable construction. Staff have seen some success in this with 34 projects receiving rebates in the past 3 years. Fortis BC and other governmental organizations also provide rebates and other financial incentives to builders meeting higher levels of sustainability," they said in their report.

"In addition to rebates, staff are also recommending that projects that meet the highest levels of the step code be granted a density bonus in the form of an additional dwelling unit, up to 90m2 in size, above and beyond what the density and maximum unit count of the current zoning permits."

In their report, staff said they are not recommending an as "aggressive" approach as other municipalities have done in regards to fully implementing the codes sooner because of challenges facing Penticton's construction industry at the moment.

"There are other issues to consider, such as housing affordability and availability. The housing construction industry, particularly for housing, is in a precarious moment, with several headwinds slowing progress – high construction costs, inflation, high interest rates, labour shortages and supply chain issues," staff said.

"We are seeing these challenges play out in real-time with a significant slowing down of housing construction in Penticton over the past year, despite unprecedented demand for housing. Adding additional costs through higher regulations can compound the already precarious state of the industry and add complexity to building projects."

Council will discuss options on whether they want to go with the staggered approach recommended by staff, a more aggressive approach to greener targets like other communities, or take a status quo approach and wait for the province to mandate the Zero Carbon Step Code and any higher steps on the Energy Step Code.

Staff said the ZCSC will, just as the Energy Step Code did, become mandatory eventually as the province attempts to meet its 2030 commitments.

Full details on the code and recommendations can be found in the regular city council agenda.