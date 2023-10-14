Ride-sharing company Uride hosting Cash Cab throughout Penticton

Photo: Graphically Hip

A taxi ride in Penticton on Saturday night could leave you with more money in your wallet than before, with Ride-sharing company Uride hosting Cash Cab.

Starting at 8 p.m. driver Trevor Harris will be hosting the Cash Cab Uride Edition sponsored by Graphically Hip.

The fun goes on until the driver runs out of money.

"When you book a ride and you get me as your driver you get a chance to win up to $25 in the car by answering five trivia questions," he said in a social post.

Interested riders can download the U-Ride app and select the Comfort Car option to get Trevor. For more information about Uride, head to their website here.