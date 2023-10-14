Hundreds come out to Penticton to take part in the annual beer run

Casey Richardson

Dressed in team costumes and with big smiles on Saturday morning, hundreds of people came out to take part in Penticton's Beer Run.

The seventh annual event covers 10 km and 11 breweries, with participants starting out at Abandoned Rail Brewing for their first sip before heading down the KVR trail as they sample their way through tastings from the Barley Mill Brew Pub, the Cannery, Tin Whistle, Neighbourhood, Yellow Dog, Slackwater Brewing, Highway 97 Brewing Company, Oliver’s Firehall Brewery and Summerland’s Detonate and Giant’s Head Brewing.

Race organizer Lyndie Hill said the race is the big kickoff for the fifth annual Penticton Beer Week.

"We have almost 400 people signed up," she said. "They do tasting stops the entire way so they tasted each brewery. And then there's a sort of beer garden finish as well."

Her advice to make it through the event is to walk when you can and run when you feel like it because it's all just for fun.

"It's for a good cause too because we give partial proceeds back to the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society (YORS)."

YORS is a not-for-profit that supports getting local youth active in the outdoors, promoting healthy lifestyles and mental health through outdoor recreation opportunities.

"I tell everybody, it's for the kids because we give back and it's a community event. We've all had a really hard summer in hospitality, so this is a really good way to support all of the local businesses that need that support right now," Hill added.

Hill estimated that around 20 per cent of participants were locals, while the rest were from out of town.

Check out the Penticton Beer Week webpage at VisitPenticton.com for more information on all the upcoming events.