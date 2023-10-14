Precautionary boil water notice coming next week in Okanagan Falls

Photo: Pixabay

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be issuing a precautionary Boil Water Notice for the entire Sun Valley water system next week.

Starting on Tuesday at 9 a.m., the notice will be in effect until rescinded, after being implemented with an expected duration of approximately one week.

The RDOS said this is in response to a planned FortisBC power outage that is required to upgrade the power utilities infrastructure supplying the Sun Valley pump station.

During this time, the RDOS will also be conducting routine flushing of the water system. Flushing of the system will commence on Tuesday after the restoration work of the FortisBC electrical service is completed, which is estimated to be 1 p.m. The flushing work will continue on Wednesday.

Residents are advised that they may observe some discolouration or sediment in the water and will need to run their cold water taps only and/or garden hose until the water runs clear.

"Minimizing the amount of hot water usage will limit the amount of sediments that could potentially settle out in your hot water tank," the RDOS said.

Residents can choose to isolate their in-home treatment systems until turbidity has decreased to normal levels. In addition, residents should check the water quality before laundering clothing, to minimize potential staining or discolouration.

During this period, residents will need to use a safe alternate source of water for preparing baby formula for infants and young children due to the potential for elevated manganese levels. Water for all drinking, brushing teeth, food preparation/cooking purposes and ice making must be boiled.

For further information, contact the Utilities Department at 250-490-4106 or 250-490-4135 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday. For after-hours water emergencies, please call Regional Dispatch at 250-490-4141.