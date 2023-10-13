Penticton Water Treatment Plant staff help local brewers by watching quality

Photo: City of Penticton

Friday kicked off the start of Penticton Beer Week and with that, the city shared some info on how their Water Treatment Plant staff help out with the local industry.

The 5th annual Penticton Beer Week runs from Oct. 13-22 with the Penticton Beer Blocks, a collective of Penticton’s eight breweries. A variety of fun and exciting events will be hosted across the city.

The city shared a post on Friday to celebrate the upcoming events.

"You need high-quality water to make a great beer. And that's why our Water Treatment Plant staff have built relationships with local brewers – to give them a heads up if there are any changes in the mix," they said in their post.

"So as you celebrate Penticton Beer Week, think about the care, attention and ingredients that go into making exceptional beer – including the water, sourced from Okanagan Lake and Penticton Creek."

Check out the Penticton Beer Week webpage at VisitPenticton.com for more information, a list of Penticton Beer Week hotel packages, a list of locations where you can find the Do Good collaboration beer, and detailed events listings.