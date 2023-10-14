GoFundMe started to help Penticton man who spends hours cleaning Okanagan Lake beach

Photo: Cory West Cory West is joined by Julie Labelle on Friday afternoon as they work cleaning thousands of beads up from Okanagan Lake

"When you see something that needs to be done, don't wait for someone else to do it. Do it yourself. Be the change that you want to see in the world."

Those are the words Penticton resident Cory West said he holds dear, and what helped inspire him to spend nearly 20 hours so far working to clean up Okanagan Lake beach.

Just three weeks after undergoing a 12-hour brain surgery to remove a tumour, West was on the beach with some friends when he said he noticed a large amount of styrofoam beads.

"I just thought to myself, this needs to be cleaned up and maybe I should do it, but I didn't really put too much thought into it. And then I came back the next night and my friend started picking up the beads by hand and putting them in her shirt," he said.

"It really touched my heart and inspired me. I [thought], it'd be really cool if I went online and got some help to do this and we'll be able to clean this up like a lot more. So I came back the next day and got a couple of helpers."

His guess is that the thousands of beads spilled throughout the sand came from a popped beanbag chair.

Alongside some other locals, West has been at the beach with different tools and techniques daily to try to get as many of the beads up as possible.

"We started off with just sifting sections of it. This is kind of what we're doing today because the sand is so damp. We tried a leaf blower, but that didn't work," he said with a chuckle.

"We tried a few things, we've tried a balloon to try to pull it out of the sand. I ended up settling on, when there's dry sand when it's super sunny, to agitate with a stick or something to bring it up to the surface. Then we used cardboard to blow it up against the cement and then it was collected together so we could sift it a lot easier that way."

The main reason West wanted to clean up the mess was for the animals, worried about ducks pecking up the pellets or getting into the lake water and harming fish.

West has been posting daily updates on social media of his progress, bringing out some volunteers and inspiring thanks from the city.

"A little birdie told us that Cory West and a few other conscientious citizens spent their weekend cleaning up a mess of Styrofoam beads on Okanagan Beach. Thank you so much for your efforts to keep our city clean and protect our natural environment," the City of Penticton shared on social media.

The ongoing support has been appreciated by West.

"It feels great that I can help inspire people and spread the magic," he added. "I think if everybody that walked by spent five minutes just picking up into their shirt, it'd be gone pretty fast."

While West continues to try to help the environment, his sister is trying to help him with therapy costs, food, shelter, outstanding bills, and recertifications for future employment, since being out of work from his tumour.

"I found myself pretty low on money over the year from having to quit my job and have gotten quite behind on bills and whatnot," he said. "I have been living in my truck for the summer to save money and haven't quite found a place yet for the winter."

West started experiencing problems when his eyes started to cross periodically.

"By the beginning of this year, at the end of this last year, my balance and coordination started to diminish. And I thought that was just a result of my eyes being crossed permanently at this point."

When he went to the optometrist, West said he was told he wasn't a candidate for eye surgery to fix the muscles around the eye, meaning that it was his brain that was causing the problems.

After doing some research, West said he figured he had a neuromuscular disorder and went to his doctor with that concern.

"She immediately ordered an MRI. It got into that a few days later and was called two days after the MRI that I had a four-centimetre brain tumour and to get into the hospital urgently."

He was flown out to Vancouver and had the surgery two days later.

Over the months preceding the diagnosis, West had lost his ability to drive and walk properly resulting in not being able to continue working in the adventure industry. It also hindered him from finding a new job too, becoming physically weaker and easily exhausted.

Since the surgery, West said he immediately saw improvement to some of his symptoms.

"My walking, balance and coordination was even worse post operations than it was pre-op. And the same with my eyes. I also had no hearing in my right ear, and the right side of my face was numb, which was a new symptom," he added.

"So they started to bring in physical therapists and occupational therapists and working on walking and bringing that back and making plans for when I get home for the supports and the therapies that I would need. On September 30, while I was recovering at my friend's house, my walking miraculously came back."

While currently, West said he doesn't have the energy to sustain himself for long periods of time, he said that it's all quickly coming back and that his doctors expect him to be able to be back to work by the end of the year.

"With the financial support, I would be able to re-certify myself into the adventure industry, get my wilderness first aid and my kayak certificates and be able to get new skills as well. I'd like to go back into that industry."

In the meantime, volunteering a few hours every day to clean on the beach is helping build up his stamina again.

"It is pushing me and helping build that cardio and that energy back up."

He is also hoping to start back up a cleaning group to go out into the outskirts of town into the wilderness and clean up what people dump.

West said he would be posting details on Facebook soon.

As of Friday night, the GoFundMe campaign has since raised $1,240 of its $10,000 goal. West said he's incredibly grateful for the support.

Photo: Cory West