Few surprises in third quarter Penticton budget

The City of Penticton looks to be on track to stay within its yearly budget, according to the third quarter update that will be presented to council on Tuesday.

According to the report, city revenues are at $143M overall, steadily within budget expectations, and operating expenses are anticipated to be 1.4 per cent lower than budget.

"The financial report shows a slight decrease in overall forecasted revenues of $76,000 for the year. General operating expenses are forecast at $1.8 million lower than the amended budget. The city’s total amended 2023 annual operating budget is $130.2 million," reads a press release issued by the city in advance of the council meeting Friday.

Of 35 strategic priorities and initiatives outlined in the city’s business plan, 28 initiatives are reportedly on track to successfully complete within project schedules, five initiatives have been completed and two initiatives are considered delayed — the latter two being the Sport and Event Strategy and IAFF Local 1399 bargaining, both due to "capacity challenges, staffing vacancies and conflicting schedules."

Completed initiatives for the third quarter include "successful conclusion of training by four additional members of the Penticton Fire Department, hiring of a serious crimes administrator for RCMP and increasing bylaw officer authority."

Other notable nuggets from the report, according to city staff, include:

Forecasted anticipated savings for vacancies in various departments and the RCMP

Successful grant applications totalling $214k

Fiscal Services at $400k higher for increased interest revenue on cash and investments than budgeted

Building permit revenue decreased by $400k to reflect lower anticipated revenue due to apprehension in the market with the high costs of construction and increased borrowing rates

Water revenue reduced by $200k due to lower usage than anticipated

Council will receive and further discuss the full, detailed report on Tuesday.