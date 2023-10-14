Celebrity chef donating skills to Penticton's Soupateria

Photo: Contributed Chef Victoire Bongo making his signature African peanut soup.

A celebrity chef will be lending his talents to Penticton's Soupateria next week, in the hope of raising much-needed funds for the organization while offering his delicious signature soup.

Chef Victoire Bongo, the man behind Bongo Hospitality and previous local endeavours Bongo Bistro, Bongo Supper Club and Bongo BBQ at wineries on the bench and in Naramata, will be back in town making his African peanut soup on Oct. 26.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., Bongo, on behalf of his Bongo Foundation, will be serving up the soulful dish to to anyone in need and hungry, alongside the Soupateria team.

The soup is gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

Plus, he is cooking up batches to be enjoyed at home, as a fundraiser for the Soupateria.

The Bongo Foundation will donate $1 per packaged soup sold in the Okanagan to the Soupateria, alongside donating the ingredients required for this endeavour.

And as an added bonus, anyone that orders his packaged African peanut soup has a chance to win a signed Bongo cookbook, and a private cooking class with him, plus four guests.

Orders must be placed ahead of his Soupateria visit, and can be placed online here. Information on pickup will be provided.

For more information on the Soupateria and its charitable work in the Penticton community, click here.