Penticton council to ponder upgrades to off leash areas, and pilot project for pooches at more parks

Photo: Pixabay stock image

City council will soon deliberate a $200K investment in upgrades to existing off-leash dog areas in Penticton plus a pilot project for more, after a passionate plea from a community group.

On August 15, "People for Penticton Pets" attended a council meeting and asked for help making the community more dog-friendly, with some members explaining they feel current dark parks are inadequate, peripheral and, at times, poorly maintained.

Council directed city staff to do some exploration into the matter, and at Tuesday's upcoming meeting, staff will present their findings and recommendations.

Staff propose upgrades to existing off-leash dog parks, and want a thumbs-up from council to pilot off-leash areas in several more parks, which had been part of the pet group's request.

“There is a clear desire from dog owners for improved and expanded access to city parks,” said Len Robson, Penticton director of public works, in a press release issued Friday.

“The proposals put forward are designed to make an initial change in the quality of existing dog parks and also allow us to test off-leash practices as we develop a longer term strategy.”

Staff is proposing an immediate investment of $200,000 in the six off-leash dog parks currently in operation, for the following:

Increased maintenance standards

Weekly inspections with follow up maintenance

Frequent vegetation control

Increased litter pick up and removal

Improved & updated signage

Installation self-closing gates

Improved accessibility

Reviewed and improved litter receptacle availability

Enhanced Bylaw Services presence

Improvements to the surfaces and accessibility.

Staff also estimate that an increase of $17,000 would need to be included in the 2025 parks department budget, to cover increased service levels.

As well, staff are seeking to develop more off-leash areas, by launching a pilot project.

“We’ve picked areas that are located largely in existing parks and can be found throughout the community,” Robson said.

“The pilot project will allow us to see how it works in practice and also gives us time to hear from the public.”

That would include informing the public about the changes, signage, trash receptacles, dog bag dispensers, and additional monitoring by parks staff and by Animal Control and Bylaw. Changes will not come into effect immediately, if approved by council.

The proposed leash-optional areas are:

Riverside Park – 187 Riverside Drive

Okanagan Park – 45 Lakeshore Drive East

Skaha Lake Park – Main – 3661 Parkview Street

Skaha Lake Park – East – 3895 Lakeside Road

Water Treatment Plant Entrance – 1900 Penticton Ave

The pilot project would cost an estimated $15,000 and would come from the Gaming Reserve.

City council will receive the staff report on Tuesday, and discuss the recommendations.