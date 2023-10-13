Annual Penticton Library "Dirty Book Sale" starts this weekend

Photo: Pixabay

The annual Penticton Library "Dirty Book Sale" launches Saturday morning.

They are books that are being withdrawn from the library's collection in order to make room for new materials, and despite the name, are not "dirty" in content — just used.

Items on sale may include books for all ages, magazines, DVDs, audio books and CDs. Prices will be marked for each individual item, ranging from under a dollar up to a few bucks.

All profits from the sales go directly back into the library's collection.

The book sale kicks off Saturday, Oct. 14 at 9:30 a.m. at the Penticton Library, and will continue during regular library hours until the stock runs out.