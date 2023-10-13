Section of in Penticton KVR to be repaved; expect traffic detours

Photo: City of Penticton Portion of the KVR Trail near Nanaimo Ave. E in Penticton that will be repaved.

City of Penticton parks crews will be repaving a section of the KVR path just south of Nanaimo Avenue East in the next week, resulting in some traffic detours.

They will be removing some bumps in the concrete and potential trip hazards.

One part of the trail will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 17 and Wednesday, Oct. 18 while work is underway.

The public is advised to watch for detour signs and traffic control personnel on both the north and south end of the trail.

City crews thank the public for their patience.