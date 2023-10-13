'It's fantastic': Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society thrilled by $50K donation to help out neighbouring community of West Kelowna with wildfire recovery

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

The Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society is overwhelmed with gratitude for a recent donation that will go directly to victims of wildfire in the Central Okanagan this summer.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, the Kiwanis Club of Penticton stopped by the fire department to drop off a whopping $50,000 to the charity.

In particular, this money will help fire victims in the West Kelowna area recover from the devastating McDougall wildfire. Penticton was luckily spared from wildfire this summer, but locals know how easily it could happen to any community in the Okanagan.

"It's fantastic to see that everyone has rallied together in the community to help everyone in neighbouring community, it is just so cool to see," said Trevor Tougas, Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society president.

"Obviously, this donation is above and beyond, it's massive, and will go a long way to helping those that really need it in West Kelowna and Kelowna. We've been talking a lot with those fire departments, and they've obviously seen firsthand the disaster and the effect that it's had on families up there. So being able to help people out and be there financially and professionally for them is just huge."

The McDougall Creek wildfire destroyed or damaged nearly 190 structures, many of which were homes, in August, and recovery is going to be an uphill battle for many residents.

"Our mandate really is to get the families back in back into their homes. And there's a lot of them that are going to fall between the cracks from an insurance point of view and such," said Greg Holland, president of the Kiwanis Foundation of Canada.

He explained the $50K comes from leftover funds raised in 2021 through Kiwanis clubs around the nation for flood victims in communities like Merritt, Abbotsford and Princeton.

While victims there are still moving back in, and fundraising efforts to help them will by no means end, they decided a more urgent need this summer were wildfire victims.

"It's what we do as an organization, and it's nice to be able to partner with somebody who can actually do it," Holland said, referring to the Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society.

Local Kiwanis chapter president Katie Weitz agreed.

"We were just looking for an opportunity after the end-of-summer bash to have a further impact. And knowing that the funds were were still there, that there is some surplus left, being able to tap into those, [was great]," Weitz said.

Tougas was thrilled to accept the cheque, along with members of the Penticton firefighting team

"We're just very happy with the support that Kiwanis has shown, and we just want to say a big thanks to them."