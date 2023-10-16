Penticton Rotary names first Student of the Month for new academic year: Jordis Hickie

Photo: Rotary Club of Penticton Jordis Hickie

The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise has officially launched its Student of the Month program the 2023/24 academic year with the selection of Grade 11 student Jordis Hickie for October.

She is described as "an elite all-round, high-octane driven and empathetic student-athlete at Penticton Secondary School," and she is the 56th ever recipient of the Rotary honour.

Her outstanding academic and athletic achievements and inspiring leadership in community fund-raising and student-bonding activities serves as a case study of how focus, grit and drive in the tireless pursuit of excellence can produce eye-popping results. It is this penchant “to put 100 per cent into everything I do that sets her apart.”

Hickie is a model student-athlete. Endowed with a razor-sharp mind, she excels in scholastics with stellar grade averages of 95 per cent in Grade 9 and 97 per cent in Grade 10.

Her favourite subjects are math and biology, the former as “it requires finding a clear answer to a problem and then provides a chance to help others” and the latter in revealing “the intricate workings of the human body.”

Hickie also enjoys “the peace, expressivity and creativity of visual arts.” Several of her class oil pastel drawings have been shown in recent high school exhibitions at the Penticton Art Gallery.

Art teacher Shauna Reid said: “Jordis is a talented, intelligent student with charisma, poise, strong core values and respect for others that make a huge difference to those around her.

A natural leader, she is one of the most caring and driven students I have seen in my 20 years teaching.”

Science teacher Steffanie Boxall said: “Incredibly kind, conscientious and caring, Jordis is always eager to help classmates with questions and actively participates in class discussions. She is the type of student that teachers truly enjoy teaching.”

Hickie excels in school sports, including track and field, basketball, and cross-country running. For example, at the regional track and field meet in Kelowna last May, she won the Jr. Girls 800-metre, placed second in the 1500-metre and ran on both winning 4x100-metre and 4x400-metre Sr. Girls relay teams.

Moreover, Hickie qualified for both cross-country and track and field provincials in 2022 and 2023 and in Summer 2022, she attended the BC Summer Games and was awarded a Games Leadership Bursary for outstanding accomplishments in academics, athletics and community leadership.

This impressive list of honour-roll achievements, both in the classroom and on the track, garnered her Pen High’s Most Outstanding Grade 9 Student in 2022 and Top Junior Female Athlete in 2023.

Lakers track & field coach Mike Van Tighem said: “Enthusiastic, reliable, fiercely competitive and respectful, Jordis is not only an outstanding athlete, but one of the strongest leaders and most positive role models on our team.

She is also a caring, kind and charismatic person who is loved and respected by teammates and coaches alike. An absolute pleasure to coach, Jordis stands out as one of the finest young people I’ve seen in my 40 years of coaching.”

PE teacher and coach Geoff Waterman said: “Jordis is the hardest worker on our cross country team. This year she has also trained with the Penticton Track and Field club and has improved immensely in both her running performance and self-confidence. In PE, she displays kindness, compassion and natural leadership by encouraging her classmates of varying abilities. Overall, she is a very positive person, who works really hard at improving on her personal best.”

Obviously, sports are an important part of Hickie’s life. At present, she is preparing for upcoming long distance running meets, training six hours per week between her school and club teams rewarded with a “satisfying feeling of accomplishment after a hard workout.”

A versatile athlete, Hickie’s exploits in the sports arena extend to competitive rope jumping as a nine-year veteran of the local Black Widow Rope Spinners club. And it is here where she has really left her mark. She has been the BC Provincial Jump Rope Champion four times and Canadian National Champion twice, setting multiple records at both stages along the way.

This past July Hickie competed in the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships in Colorado Springs, CO and captured two silver medals in the World International Open Tournament.

Black Widow Rope Spinners coach Thomas Cunningham said: “It is an absolute joy to coach Jordis. Her grit, focus and hard work have enabled her to claim multiple National titles and win two silver medals on the world stage. Never one to shy away from challenges nor make excuses when not hitting her goals, she is an inspiration to teammates. She is destined to go far in life.”

Hickie enjoys everything about Pen High, including the opportunity to be at the nerve center of its dynamic leadership program. Her interest in leadership was sparked by her grade 3 teacher, Ashley Aoki, at Columbia Elementary School, who “inspired me to be a catalyst of positive change that has impacted my life for the better in every possible way.”

Last month she and a peer, Sophie Tatham, organized the school’s annual Terry Fox run. She is also a leader in the Be Kind Club that aims to promote a friendlier and safer school environment.

Her many leadership activities in the past year included taking a lead in the Penticton Provides advertisement team, where she advertised for Toys for Tots to Teens and 10,000 Tonight. She also volunteered once with the Canadian Food for Children charity to make care packages for needy children at home and abroad.

Predictably, Hickie cites her biggest challenge in life is “striving to balance academics, sports, leadership and family as all are important.”

She copes by prioritizing her goals one day at a time.

Although Hickie plans to attend university upon graduation, her area of study remains uncertain with optometry, education or chiropractic as possibilities.

Regardless of her chosen field, this young lady exhibits many of the core traits—intellect, grit, drive and empathy—portending a full and rewarding career, while inspiring and enriching the lives of those she meets along the way.