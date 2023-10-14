Summerland Museum shares a look back at a local Hall of Famer who won Women’s World Games in 1930

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society Harris with the World Champions UBC Girls' Basketball Team travelling back from their victory in Prague, 1930.

The Summerland Museum and Archives Society is sharing the story of an incredible local athlete in the 1930s who helped take the UBC girls' basketball team to the World Championships in light of Women’s History Month.

"This Throwback Thursday then honours all the women who have worked tirelessly, contributed to our community, pushed boundaries, and challenged stereotypes to make Summerland the place it is today," they said in their post.

One of the many women who have shaped the community was Irene (Rene) Harris, who emigrated from the South West of England to Summerland in the spring of 1910. She was only three years old when she came with her parents and six siblings, according to the museum.

The family initially lived on Giant's Head Road in a one-room house with a lean-to kitchen, sleeping in three tent houses outside.

Harris began her athletic feats while at Summerland High School playing on the girls' basketball team. After graduating from Summerland, she attended UBC where she received a Bachelor of Science.

"While at UBC, Harris played for the UBC girls' basketball team which became World Champions in 1930, winning gold at the Women’s World Games (originally called the Women’s Olympic Games) in Prague, Czechoslovakia. In the final, UBC played the European champions, France, in front of a crowd of 10,000 spectators, winning the world title with an 18-14 victory," the museum said.

According to the BC Sports Hall of Fame, "the low score was attributed to the fact that the game was played on an outdoor cinder court which was larger than average, in gusty winds, with smaller than average balls and baskets set two feet higher than usual. The game was also played under international rules with a non-English speaking referee."

Harris, along with the rest of the team, was inducted into the UBC Sports Hall of Fame, the British Columbia Sports Hall of Fame, the Basketball BC Hall of Fame, and the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame for their achievements.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.