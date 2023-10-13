Summerland property owners disappointed by in-person only voting for key recreation centre referendum

Photo: District of Summerland File Photo

Some Summerland property owners are concerned that votes on a big-ticket upcoming referendum can only be cast in person — a decision the district's mayor said was made due to cost and security.

On Nov. 4, eligible voters in Summerland will decide whether they are in favour of the district borrowing up to $50 million to develop a proposed recreation facility to replace the current Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre, which will translate to an increased burden on taxpayers.

The current aquatic centre has been an ongoing topic for council, as the aging building approaches the end of its lifespan.

Additional early voting days are on Oct. 25 and 31 in person. The district is also offering special voting for residents in Angus Place, as well as visiting family or employees of that facility, on Oct. 27. Voting by proxy is not permitted for municipalities in B.C.

And no mail-in ballots will be accepted, which has rubbed some property owners the wrong way.

Sharon Perry, who is a part-time resident of Summerland with property in the area, lives most of the time in Coquitlam.

"When my kids are done school I plan to be in in Summerland a lot more. My property taxes in Summerland are more than they are in Coquitlam. So, not that I'm opposed to it. I actually think that the development and having a new facility is imperative for our community," she said.

"I don't think this is about being for or against the facility. I think it's about just having that opportunity to vote and I think they've just taken that away from a lot of people. Summerland isn't necessarily a full-time residence for a lot of people."

Perry said she was disappointed she had no way to participate from afar.

"I like to exercise my right to vote and I never miss an election. I never miss a vote but it's just not feasible for me to fly up there just to vote," she said.

She posted her frustrations to a local Facebook group, where others quickly jumped in to echo their disappointment with the lack of options, prompting a lengthy social media discussion.

"it looks like a lot of people are wanting other options because we have a lot of snowbirds. We have a lot of people who are part-time residents. We have a lot of people that aren't mobile and can't get there to vote," Perry added.

Mayor Doug Holmes said Summerland has never had mail-in votes used before for an election and when council discussed it for this referendum, the decision was made very early on to just go with what they have always done for elections.

"The cost of doing mail-in ballots is quite a lot more," he said.

"There are other issues with mail-in ballots, too. It's privacy and security as well. And I know, they became a big thing during COVID. But there's a lot of [concern around] how do you ensure a secret ballot with mailing in that we haven't really figured that one out yet? There's a lot of concerns with ensuring the integrity of the vote."

Summerland CAO Graham Statt said in an emailed statement that in 2022, district staff determined the costs for offering mail ballot voting for the general election was estimated to be about $15,000, and that was considering an estimate of 2000 voters.

"It is anticipated the referendum turnout will be higher, and the costs would thus be higher than this amount accordingly," he added.

Holmes said that personally, he hasn't heard much concern from residents about the lack of a mail-in ballot option. But he has heard gripes about the cost of the aquatic centre.

"Well obviously, the cost is the number one thing, that's people's main concern is, 'Can we afford this?'"

Perry's own concern is the voices of those impacted by the increase in taxes won't be fully taken into account.

"Even the people that are part-time [residents], a lot of them also rent to other people and then if property taxes go up, that's hitting your renters market too. So I think that every person that pays property tax should have the right to vote and have the opportunity to vote because it hits more than just one area, it hits everybody," she said.

Information about the proposed Summerland Recreation Centre and the upcoming referendum can be found online at www.summerland.ca/recreationcentre