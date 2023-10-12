'Undeniably, a crisis': 100 More Homes Penticton calls for action after annual homeless count reveals 45 per cent jump

Photo: Darren Handschuh

A 45 per cent jump in those experiencing homelessness in Penticton highlights a need for more help from the province, according to local organizations and elected officials.

Last week, the Penticton 2023 Homeless Count was released, which provides a snapshot of those experiencing homelessness in a 24-hour period in April, administered by BC Housing.

Data includes their numbers, demographic characteristics, service use, and other information.

The study found 166 people experiencing homelessness, up from 114 in 2021, 55 per cent of whom sought housing and shelters in Penticton

The other 45 per cent did not use an official shelter. They reported sleeping in vehicles, makeshift shelters like tents, or just outside.

The numbers have raised alarm bells for organizations like 100 More Homes, a local organization that describes itself as "a community roundtable of local non-profit service providers, municipal partners, health authorities, and community champions" all working to address homelessness in Penticton.

In a press release issued Thursday, the organization called it "undeniably, a crisis."

"The release of the latest homeless count reinforces the need for increased provincial partnerships that result in long-term outcomes for those experiencing life without a place to call home. The numbers also provide clear data of what 100 More Homes has been hearing anecdotally for some time," said co-chair Linda Sankey.

And it is not just about homes. Data from the study indicates roughly 75 per cent of people living unhoused have "one or more health conditions," and that homelessness causes "a significant barrier to treatment and accessing the appropriate health care."

Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield said all levels of government need to work together to address the challenge, including opening new forms of supportive housing like Healing House on Skaha Lake Road, operated by Ask Wellness and Ooknakane Friendship Centre, providing Indigenous- focused supportive housing and a path to recovery.

"These are the types of projects we need to see developed, especially with, and for, Indigenous people who are far too represented in the count," Bloomfield said.

He added that of extra concern in Penticton is how many respondents to the study said they first experienced homelessness as a youth.

“We need to see improved preventative measures, working in partnership with the province and social agencies, to deal with these circumstances before they escalate to a situation where people are without a home or support – and for that, we need sustainable and predictable funding provided by the province," he said.

100 More Homes is in search of funding for local youth housing solutions, and regularly advocate to local, regional and provincial government.

"Council remains impressed by the commitment of 100 More Homes, all the local service agencies and the Penticton Indian Band in searching for new ways to tackle the challenges," said Bloomfield.

“It’s clear the current housing solutions are not working and we are currently looking at new approaches with the province.”