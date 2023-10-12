Okanagan Falls park washrooms closed due to vandalism including racist graffiti

Photo: Visit OK Falls Kenyon Park in Okanagan Falls

Public washrooms at Kenyon Park in Okanagan Falls have been closed due to vandalism and racist graffiti tags.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen reports that on Monday, Oct. 9, a door latch, dispensers and stall doors were damaged, and racist graffiti was found.

A nearby resident reported seeing three young people, one appearing to be female and two male, committing the vandalism.

Police are investigating, and anyone with information can call RCMP at 250-492-4300 and cite file number 23-16624.

The washrooms will remain closed to the public while repairs are underway.

Public washrooms are still available at nearby Christie Memorial Park.