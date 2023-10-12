Beloved Penticton brewer honoured with 2023 BC Food and Beverage Leadership Award

Photo: Contributed Patt Dyck of Cannery Brewing wins BC Food and Beverage Award for Leadership.

A beloved Penticton businesswoman and brewer has won the 2023 BC Food and Beverage Leadership Award, after public voting put her in first place.

Patt Dyck of Cannery Brewing was lauded at the annual awards ceremony Wednesday night, recognized in the category that honours "individuals in the food industry with "dedication, leadership, and inspiration."

Dyck and her husband Ron started Cannery Brewing in 2000 in the early days of Penticton's craft brewing industry, and is described by the awards committee as a "trailblazer for other women in the craft beer industry," with high standards for inclusivity and diversity.

After making it to the final three, the public spoke clearly in their votes, giving her the win.

"We are so happy that she received this outstanding recognition," Cannery Brewing shared on social media Wednesday.

"We are so honoured that our dear friend Ken Beattie, executive director of the BC Craft Brewers Guild accepted this award tonight on Patt's behalf."