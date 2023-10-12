Nature Trust of BC hosting restoration workshop to help Antelope-brush thriving in Vaseux Lake

Photo: Nature Trust File Photo

Grab some work gloves and boots on Sunday to help out with a restoration workshop at a key area in the Vaseux Lake Conservation Complex.

The Nature Trust of BC is hosting a free 3-hour event with their field crew to delve into the ecological and environmental importance of the conservation complex while working with attendees to plant 300 Antelope-brush shrubs.

The Vaseux Lake Conservation Complex contains over 500 hectares of rare Antelope-brush shrub-steppe grassland habitat - which Nature's trust said is crucial for over 20 at-risk species, including bighorn sheep, pallid bat, Behr's Hairstreak, desert night snake, Lewis' woodpecker, great basin spadefoot, and more.

This event is part of ongoing work from Nature Trust and the Okanagan community's commitment to conservation for the benefit of climate and biodiversity.

Nature Trust will be providing plants, shovels, garbage bags, snacks, drinks and water.

Participants are asked to bring suitable footwear such as hikers or gumboots, appropriate clothing that may get dirty, work gloves ( they will have some as backup) and a reusable water bottle/coffee mug.

The event runs on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, head to the registration page here.