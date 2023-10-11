District of Summerland staff hosting recreation centre referendum open house Wednesday

Photo: District of Summerland File Photo

Summerland residents are invited to an open house on Wednesday to learn more about the upcoming recreation centre referendum.

On Nov. 4, eligible voters in Summerland will decide whether they are in favour of the district borrowing up to $50 million to develop the proposed multi-purpose recreation facility to replace the current Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre — meaning an increased burden on taxpayers.

The current Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre has been an ongoing topic for council, as the aging aquatic building approaches the end of its usable lifespan.

The district is ramping up public information sessions to help provide key details.

The public open house is being held as a drop-in format to give members of the public an opportunity to talk directly with District staff, learn about the project, ask questions, and get answers in real time.

Information regarding voter eligibility and voting dates, times, and locations will also be available at the information sessions.

No registration required is to drop at any time within the scheduled event.

The open house is held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Summerland Arena Banquet Room, located at 8820 Jubilee Road East, Wednesday evening.

Other upcoming in-person information sessions include Public Information Drop-Ins at the Aquatic & Fitness Centre on Oct. 18 and 19.

If a community group would like a recreation centre referendum information presentation (in-person or via Zoom), that can be made as a request by emailing [email protected] or calling the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre at 250-494-0447.

Information about the proposed Summerland Recreation Centre and the upcoming referendum can also be found online anytime, including a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions, videos, facility studies and reports, council reports, and more.

Visit www.summerland.ca/recreationcentre to find a link to the interactive webpage today.