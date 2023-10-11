Penticton city council offering open house for residents as budget season looms

Photo: Penticton City Hall file photo.

Penticton city council is hoping to see plenty of local folk at their next open house.

On Oct. 26, residents are welcome to join mayor and council for discussions about how local government works, and their recent or upcoming decisions.

“We had great conversations at the first open house earlier this year and look forward to another evening of important discussions about the future of Penticton,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press releases issued Wednesday.

“This is a casual opportunity for people new to local government to meet their elected officials, and for all interested residents to learn about council’s priorities and the plans for the coming year.”

The open house will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Attendees will be able to have sit-down moments with council members, and can check out feature displays about the city’s progress on this council’s stated priorities: Safety and resiliency, livability and accessibility, and vibrancy and connectivity.

The event is family-friendly and will offer games and activities for kids, so parents can fully participate.

Along with council, representatives from municipal departments and the RCMP will be able to talk about housing and safety, among other important topics, including the upcoming 2024 budget.

The 2024-2028 Financial Plan will soon be underway, with the following key dates:

Learn about the key components of the 2024 budget as part of an introductory presentation to council at their meeting on Oct. 17

Read the details of the draft 2024-2028 Financial Plan and 2024 Budget on shapeyourcitypenticton.ca or at City Hall when they are released for review on Oct. 23

Submit your questions about the budget on shapeyourcitypenticton.ca or by emailing [email protected] between Oct. 23 and Nov. 2 and hear the answers on the city’s PenTALKton podcast

The open house on Oct. 26 is also part of this process.

Council budget deliberations will take place between Nov. 21 and 23, after city staff provide an overview of their findings during the engagement period.

All information about the budget and opportunities to get involved and share feedback will e available online at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.