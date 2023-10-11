'Dynamic networking event': Provincial Network for Inclusive Circular Employment hosting Penticton roundtable

Photo: Pixabay

The Penticton and Area Cooperative Enterprises (PACE) will be co-sponsoring a Roundtable Event at the South Okanagan Event Centre later this month to help connect employers and job seekers.

On Monday, Oct. 23, the Share Reuse Repair Initiative is leading the Network for Inclusive Circular Employment (NICE).

The described "dynamic networking event" will bring together businesses and employers with those supporting job seekers to foster connections and communication.

"The purpose of this event is to increase awareness of the circular economy and jobs, inclusive employment and the provincially- funded NICE project," Share Reuse Repair Initiative said in their press release.

"Businesses and organizations are increasingly valuing a circular approach as they find ways to reduce waste and lower their carbon footprint by designing and using durable products, extending the usage of products through reuse and repair, and recycling to get the best value of materials at end of life."

The event is set to bring groups together to overcome labour shortages, increase staff retention and support those seeking employment to access good jobs.

PACE said they are excited to help the Share Reuse Repair Initiative provide information, resources and networking opportunities regarding inclusive employment within the circular economy for businesses in the Southern Interior.

"We can attest to how inclusive employment can help businesses meet their staffing needs by using an often untapped and overlooked pool of talent. As businesses transition to more sustainable and climate-conscious practices, services and products, that presents an opportunity to create new meaningful employment prospects for people living with barriers," they added.

This event is co-led by the Share Reuse Repair Initiative, A Project of MakeWay, and Penticton and Area Cooperative Enterprises. Project sponsors include the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, Wildstone Construction Group, and Purppl.

The event runs at the SOEC from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Oct.18 online through EventBrite.