Penticton 'slow fashion' store hosting pop-up community consignment sale

Photo: Casey Richardson Husband and wife team Bryan and Susie Gay stand in front of their store, Slow Current in July, shortly after opening

In their ongoing effort to help keep sustainable clothing practices going in the community, a Penticton 'slow fashion' store will be hosting a curated community consignment sale next week.

Husband and wife team Bryan and Susie Gay opened Slow Current in June, selling clothing, accessories and home goods from sustainable, Canadian brands with ethical manufacturing.

Susie shared that they will be taking their inventory out of the store from Oct. 20-22 and filling it with consignment clothes from around the community.

"So many clothes are unnecessarily thrown out each year and the number of times a garment is worn is declining. So we wanted to do a little something to help combat this in our community- while raising donations for the food bank in conjunction (to help mitigate the post-holiday declines that often happen)," she added.

People can drop off high-quality pieces they'd like to sell at the store from Oct.17-19. Clothing needs to be freshly laundered, free of pet hair and without hangers.

"We’ll price items depending on current condition and retail value, and give you 70 per cent of the sale price. Then you’re welcome to pick up unsold items the week following the sale, or we can donate on your behalf."

For any questions, reach out to Slow Current at [email protected]